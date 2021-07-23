Family-friendly entertainment options expand at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two new businesses are joining forces to offer creative entertainment at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Splash House and Imagination Station opened separately this month and will hold a joint grand opening ceremony on Sunday, July 25.

Splash House is a painting studio where customers use various tools like sponges, water guns and brushes to apply paint to canvas, creating a one-of-a-kind piece. The studio welcomes all ages and offers couples’ sessions as well as kids-only sessions which will start in August.

“Instead of just going to a place to just have dinner or a movie, we’re an experience,” described Michael Duran, general manager of Splash House.

Duran said sessions start at $39 and that sessions for kids will be $16. He warned that while they do have protective coverings, painters should plan to wear appropriate clothes they don't mind getting messy. Paintings can be left there to dry or be taken home in boxes.

Just about a block away off Pacific Avenue is Imagination Station. It’s a photography studio that specializes in themed entertainment. Customers will have a choice of costumes, or they can wear their own. They can also choose to get messy with neon paint and have their photo taken in a blacklight studio.

“We just want you to be able to walk in here and create whatever you want,” stated Robert Huffman, owner of Imagination Station.

Huffman said both studios are trying to fill a void at the Oceanfront that will give families options other than the beach.

“You have the beach; you have bars; you have restaurants, a few mini-golf places, but there are no attractions down here to bring a local family, especially down here, to do things,” Huffman described.

The grand opening will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will begin at Splash House and continue afterward at Imagination Station. Both venues have parking lots and are walking distance from each other.

Huffman said they’ll have food, live music, games and tours.

Splash House is located at 311 17th Street. You can find more information on Splash House here.

Imagination Station is located at 233 16th Street. Click here for more information.