Gov. Spanberger orders flags to be lowered in memory of Dolly Parton

Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for one week in memory of Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton, the legendary country music star whose work influenced generations of artists, died at age 80, according to a video message from her nephew Bryan Seaver posted on social media.

In a statement, Spanberger honored Parton for both her contributions as an artist and her contributions in connecting children all throughout the state with books.

“We honor Dolly Parton not only for her extraordinary contributions to music and culture, but also for her enduring commitment to children throughout the Commonwealth. Through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, she has helped foster a lifelong love of reading among our youngest Virginians,” Spanberger said. “Her generosity has expanded opportunity for countless children and strengthened communities across the Commonwealth. Our prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”

Spanberger said flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 1. President Trump has also ordered for flags to be flown at half-staff for one week.

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