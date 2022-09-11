Watch Now
Gov. Youngkin visits National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial

Governor Glenn Youngkin lays a wreath at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial
Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin
Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 18:30:40-04

RICHMOND, Va. - Sunday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

Youngkin laid a wreath and rose, as well as spoke to first responders and others attending the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Gov. Youngkin also released the following statement Sunday on the 9/11 anniversary:

"On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, we remember the 2,977 lives lost. The worst terrorist attack in American history on American soil reminds us that at any moment our freedom and the liberty that we cherish, could be in jeopardy. This day serves as a reminder that there is more that unites us than divides us. I ask for all Virginians to join me in remembering and honoring the heroes, our first responders, military, and all of those that ran into danger to save the lives of others and made the ultimate sacrifice. May we never forget and may God bless the United States of America," Youngkin said.

This weekend, Gov. Youngkin also ordered flags in Virginia to be lowered at sunrise Sunday, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

