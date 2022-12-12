Watch Now
Governor Youngkin issues writ of election declaring a special election in Va.'s 4th Congressional District

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - U.S. Rep. Don McEachin D-4th. waves during a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. McEachin died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, after a battle with colorectal cancer, his office said. He was 61. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 2:17 PM, Dec 12, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a writ of election declaring a special election in Virginia's 4th Congressional District, according to a press release from his office sent on Dec. 12.

The seat was previously held by Representative Donald McEachin, who passed away on November 28, 2022 from a long battle with colorectal cancer. He died just 20 days after he was reelected.

Youngkin’s press release says interested candidates have until Dec. 23, 2022 to file as a candidate. The special election will take place on Feb. 21, 2023.

