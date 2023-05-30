Watch Now
Governor Youngkin orders flags at half-staff to honor victims of Virginia Beach mass shooting

Virginia Beach mass shooting victims (updated May 2020)
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 14:14:19-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims on the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting.

Four years ago, Virginia Beach City Engineer DeWayne Craddock entered Building Two and started shooting, killing 12 people and injuring five others.

The flags of the United States and the Commonwealth are to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on May 31 and remain at half-staff until sunset on all state and local buildings and grounds in Virginia.

The City is hosting multiple events Wednesday to honor and remember the lives that were lost that day.

