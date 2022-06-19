Governor’s office looking into dire situation at Newport News mobile home park after closure forces tenants to move

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Angel Del Valle fears for his future.

“It’s nothing we can do,” said Del Valle.

He, along with many other families living in Patrick Henry Mobile Home Park are being forced out. They have until November, when the park closes, to pack up and leave.

“Right now, I feel like a homeless, right now,” Del Valle said. “Right now, I feel homeless not only me, but we have a lot of people, 80 families here. There’s a lot of kids here; they’re going to be homeless.”

In May, the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, which owns the land, made the announcement to shut the park down.

News 3 made Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) aware of what the families are going through.

His office sent a statement that read, “As too many families in Virginia face rising costs, inflation, and exorbitant gas prices, the Governor works every day to aid families across Virginia in need and lower the cost of living. The Governor is aware of the situation at Patrick Henry mobile home park and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is looking into the matter.” -Macaulay Porter

Meantime, tenants are holding onto hope, leaning on faith and one another under dire circumstances.

