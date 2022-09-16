Disclaimer: Graphic body camera footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

GRAPHIC: Bodycam captures Portsmouth officer shot, critically injured by runaway teen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - News 3 obtained body camera video of what led to the shooting of a Portsmouth Police Officer.

The suspect, Will Patterson Jr. has been convicted a second time for the 2017 shooting. Patterson is found guilty of 12 felony charges, including attempted aggravated murder. Patterson was 15 years old when he shot and critically injured a Portsmouth police officer. He’s now 20 years old.

At the time, 15-year-old Will Patterson was detained after Portsmouth Police officer Angelina Baaklini identified him as a known runaway.

Then officer Baaklini takes the suspect out of the car.

“Come on, you got to stand up.” Officer Baaklini said to Patterson in the body camera footage. “What did I do?" Patterson asked as he stepped out of the car.

As Baaklini attempts to handcuff Patterson putting one handcuff on his left wrist, Patterson reaches for a gun in his waistband and starts shooting her.

“Officer shot, officer shot. Help me,” Baacklini says.

A bystander sees the officer lying on the ground and comes to her rescue.

“Officer down, officer down, 2500 block of Hickory Street,” the bystander says.

Court documents say Patterson then ran into the London Oaks apartments just off High Street.

Portsmouth Police officers eventually caught Patterson holding him at gunpoint while taking him into custody.

"Get on the ground now. Get on the ground. Do not move,” Portsmouth Police officers said as they arrest Patterson.

Officer Baaklini had to undergo surgery and physical therapy.

Patterson was found guilty back in 2018. However, that conviction was thrown out. A judge later ordered a new trial. This was after a doctor found Patterson incompetent to stand trial in an unrelated robbery case.

Patterson will be sentenced on November 9. Attempted aggravated murder comes with a possible life sentence, but a 2020 law means he'll be able to appear before a parole board after serving twenty years.

