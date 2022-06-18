Grieving family wants answers after 19-year-old shot at Virginia Beach gas station

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - 19-year-old Jawan Johnson was shot and killed more than two weeks ago at the Sunoco gas station on Lynnhaven Parkway. May 31 is a day Jawan’s aunt, Sheri Johnson, says she’ll never forget.

That's the day her nephew was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

"I’m barely getting through. Grief is real - it's hard. It takes all the energy I have to get myself out of bed," Sheri said.

Sheri and her nephew were close, and Jawan lived with her before he was killed. Jawan was days away from graduating from high school before he was tragically killed.

Now, his aunt wants answers.

"I won’t have any closure until all the details about my nephew are out and until anyone involved is punished," Sheri said.

Jawan Johnson's family Jawan Johnson

Virginia Beach Police say they have identified a shooter, but they are not saying if that person is jail or in police custody. Officials are only telling us that they are still investigating, leaving many unanswered questions.

There is a growing memorial remembering Jawan at the Sunoco.

His aunt is urging anyone with any information about the shooting to come forward.

"This is an opportunity for anyone who was there that night to send information that you may have. If you have any pictures of him laying on the ground; if you were there when it happened. Any witnesses, I do ask that you step up," Sheri said.

We’ve reached out to Virginia Beach Police repeatedly to get an update on the shooter. Police have declined to answer, telling us the investigation is still ongoing.

