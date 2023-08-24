Watch Now
Hampton Court sentences Newport News man to 7 years for 2021 shooting

Hampton Sheriff's Office/ WTKR
Christian Lee Hill sentenced to 7 years for 2021 shooting.
Posted at 9:34 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 21:34:23-04

A 23-year-old Newport News man was ordered to serve seven years in prison for shooting and killing 34-year-old Von'Dre Hobley during a fight on Highland Avenue in September 2021.

A Hampton Circuit Court judge sentenced Christian Lee Hill at hearing held Wednesday afternoon in downtown Hampton. Hill's attorney, James O. Broccoletti, confirmed the sentence when reached by News 3.

Originally charged with second-degree murder, Hill was found guilty on the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter and two firearms charges in a three-day jury trial earlier this year.

That was Hill's second trial for the killing. The first was declared a mistrial after a courtroom deputy began to put restraints on Hill and led him back towards an inmate holding area while the jury was still in the courtroom, which is "not permissible," Broccoletti told News 3 last year after the ruling.

