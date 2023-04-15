Watch Now
Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel eastbound lanes shut down for shooting investigation: Virginia State Police

Posted at 10:44 AM, Apr 15, 2023
HAMPTON, Va. - Virginia State Police shut down all eastbound lanes of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel on Saturday morning, after reports of a shooting on I-64.

According to a release from police, one shooting victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The initial call came in just after 9 a.m.

During the investigation, state troopers blocked of I-64 eastbound at Mallory Street with VDOT rerouting bridge-bound traffic. Police say troopers and agents are on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

