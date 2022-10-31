Hampton Roads father, daughters plead guilty for roles in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Members of a Hampton Roads family have pleaded guilty to charges for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

About a year ago, Meghan Rutledge, of Virginia Beach, also known as Meghan Bostic, and her father Willard Thomas Bostic, Jr., of Chesapeake, were charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Meghan entered a guilty plea on Oct. 27, and Willard entered his guilty plea on Oct. 25.

The FBI said, according to an investigation, Rutledge was captured in images of the unlawful activity in and around the Capitol Building and positively identified by two people who knew her.

One of the people provided a screenshot of Rutledge's Facebook posts, which read, "After miles and miles of walking and climbing and climbing some more we made it inside the capitol building. What an experience for the books". The screenshot from Facebook included a small profile photo and several photos from outside the Capitol with a "+19" indicator that represented an additional 19 photos that were posted to her page.

Rutledge and Bostic were both captured on CCTV inside the U.S. Capitol. In addition, information found on Rutledge's Facebook page, CCTV footage and the T-Mobile cellular phone location data from Bostic's phone, the FBI says there is probable cause to believe Rutledge and Bostic were inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Karegan Bostic, of Chesapeake, and the sister of Meghan Rutledge, and daughter of Tom Bostic, was charged in May 2022. She pleaded guilty Monday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. Bostic was charged initially with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Court documents show the clothes Karegan was wearing were distinct — a light blue jacket and a tan USA baseball cap. The jacket and baseball cap were unique: the majority of people shown in images and videos of the riots wore dark-colored jackets, and Karegan had the only tan USA hat in images agents viewed.

CCTV images from inside the Capitol show Bostic, Rutledge and a woman wearing the same clothes Karegan was seen wearing in photos from outside the Capitol; videos also show Bostic, Rutledge and the woman investigators believe to be Karegan walking together.

Meghan is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3, and Tom and Karegan are set for March 9.

