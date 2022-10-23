Hampton Roads first responders hold flag football fundraiser for Virginia Beach firefighter battling cancer

SUFFOLK, Va. - This weekend, Suffolk firefighters and other departments around Hampton Roads came together to help a beloved Virginia Beach firefighter battling cancer.

Virginia Beach Fire Capt. Matt Chiaverotti, also known as "Chevy," was recently diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer.

Saturday, first responders teamed up for the annual Public Safety Battling Cancer Flag Football Championship.

The fundraiser, which is in its 10th year, started as a fundraiser for a Suffolk firefighter's wife who was battling cancer.

This year's proceeds will be donated to help Capt. Chiaverotti in his fight.

Stability Crossfit on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach will also be holding a fundraiser for Chiaverotti on Nov. 12.