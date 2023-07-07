Hampton Roads food banks facing summer food shortage; Here's how you can help

NORFOLK, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore says they're especially low on a lot of things right now.

"The holidays bring about a time when people bring a lot of attention to our work but that attention sometimes wanes over the rest of the year even though the hungry don't wane over the rest of the year," said Christopher Tan, the CEO and president of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore.

Jeanie is a recipient and grandmother who receives help from the food bank, she says she's been struggling since the start of the pandemic.

"I retired early because of COVID, so it's very hard to make ends meet when you just have social security," said Jeanie.

While Jeanie receives help frequently from food banks and churches, she's not the only one.

Every year the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore said they feed more than 160,000 people each year, serving 170 food pantries across Hampton Roads.

Tan says that's a lot of mouths to feed when there's little to go around, especially when there's less and less every day at the central hub in Norfolk.

What's more, is that this is the lowest stock of food they've seen in a long time.

"We're seeing about a 20% increase in our lines as compared to two years ago which was the height of COVID and so the need is greater and the food is lower," said Tan.

Tan said the summer season is partially to blame.

"Summer can be a challenging time, kids out of school people on vacation our donations typically go down," said Tan.

However, the warm weather isn't the only thing that's leaving stomachs and stockrooms empty.

"The prices keep fluctuating you don't know from one minute to the next what's going to be on sale or if eggs are going to be doubled or if you're not going to have enough to buy two gallons of milk," saidJeanie.

Tan said he expects donations to pick up again by the start of the school year, and until then, he's asking the public for a favor.

"If you have an extra can or two that you can give or an extra dollar or two we'd really appreciate it and we could certainly use the help, " says Tan.

To donate to the food bank, click the link here.