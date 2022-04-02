Hampton Roads man's admission to killing girlfriend brings issue of domestic violence to light

*Some may find details in this story disturbing.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Hampton Roads man admitting to our cameras that he killed three people - and then said repeatedly he has no remorse.

Cola Beale IV is charged with killing his cousin, his adopted father and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Czavi'er Hill.

This case brings to light the issue of domestic violence and the warning signs we should all be on the lookout for.

In a jailhouse interview with News 3 Thursday, Beale said he and Hill had no problems, that he helped her start her business and the two were making plans for a future.

News 3 Cola Beale IV in jail

But he said he started to get irritated with her parents interfering in their relationship and how he would provide for her - and that’s when he said he snapped.

“Did you shoot her girlfriend and burn her house down? “ News 3 reporter Chelsea Donovan asked Beale Thursday.

“Yeah, I did,” he responded from behind bars.

Beale admitted to killing Hill, a Virginia Beach City Public Schools employee.

“I had a breaking point,” he said. “Because her attitude started to come out… because of so much going on, her attitude started to lash out.”

Beale said he killed hill because her parents were getting too involved in their relationship. After he killed her, he says he got angry that her parents weren't checking up on her - so that's when he set the house on fire.

Robin Gauthier, executive director of the Samartian House in Virginia Beach, says this tragedy is a clear example of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence can start early in a relationship. Something slight, very small, doesn’t seem impactful,” Gauthier explained. “That escalates over time from emotional abuse to physical abuse, and ultimately to death.”

She says 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

“When someone monitors all your activities, they demand to know where you are. If they are jealous, they don’t want to share you with friends, family – they isolate you. Sometimes they accuse you of flirting or cheating on them,” Gauthier said.

Her advice: Call the hotline for help - even if it’s anonymous.

“Don’t suffer in silence,” she said.

Hill was a graduate of Norfolk State University, a minister and a business owner.

Beale is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 2.

If you need help right away, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 and ask to be directed to resources in your neighborhood, or find a shelter and emergency help near you. For Hampton Roads residents, you can contact the Samaritan House or click here for a list of resources by region.