Domestic violence cases on the rise across Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va.— Domestic violence cases are on the rise in Hampton roads. One domestic survivor is using her voice to empower women and men to leave unhealthy relationships.

With October being domestic violence awareness month, Chesapeake resident Neisha Himes said she's one of the lucky ones. This year alone Chesapeake has seen 1,253 domestic related cases. Then in Newport News Chief Steve Drew said they're 600 domestic violence incidents every month, and in Suffolk the numbers fluctuate. Himes said knowing what she knows now, she realizes there were a lot of red flags the first year in her relationship.

Neisha Himes, Domestic Violence Survivor said "The 2nd and 3rd year included the verbal and emotional psychological abuse and then the last year included all of the above, but also added in the physical abuse as well. I've had everything from broken bones, concussions, black eyes, strangulation, you name it.

Turning her pain into strength Neisha started her own foundation called "Grow" "Girls Recognizing Our Worth" to connect families and individuals affected by domestic violence with the resources needed to live a safe life. Our News3 I-team reached out to the 7 cities to gather domestic violence cases over the last 3 years.

