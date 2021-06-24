Former domestic abuser shares story, advocates for getting help in domestic abuse situations

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Domestic abuse continues to plague homes throughout Hampton Roads, and abuse comes in many different forms.

News 3 is investigating the different aspects of abuse and now we are getting a perspective from the other side.

Joseph Kelly said he grew up watching domestic violence, got arrested for abuse and now works as an advocate.

He said he was arrested a several times and the charges were from 20 years ago.

"I said let’s get out of here let’s leave and I didn’t like what just happened and of course there was alcohol, people are drinking, walked off cursing saying nasty things to me so I reached over and grabbed the persons hair to come back and they blew up from there...that’s the first time we had an altercation," Kelly said.

Kelly said good therapy and a threat from a judge to send him to prison helped him overcome issues.

Domestic abuse can come in many different forms and this week News 3 has explored how money, faith and technology can play a role in the abuse.

Thursday night at 6 hear from Kelly as he shares his story and a message for people currently in abusive relationships.

If you are in an abusive relationship and need help, here are some resources: