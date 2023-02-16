Hampton Roads residents send items to Turkey/Syria earthquake victims after 42,000 people killed

NORFOLK, Va. — The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that happened on February 6, devastating Turkey and Syria, has killed nearly 42,000 people, according to officials on Thursday.

While rescue efforts continue in near-freezing temperatures, people across the world are finding ways to help.

In Norfolk, the Ansar Mosque which is part of the Turkish American Religious Foundation is collecting donations.

TRENDING: Norfolk car dealership placed on Navy Region Mid-Atlantic's 'off-limits' list due to 'bird-dogging'

In fact, one member told News 3 that donations of clothing, shoes, and blankets have already gone to the Embassy of Turkey in Washington, D.C. and it will go onto a cargo ship Friday. Members say they are grateful for the support from the community and they want to continue assistance.

While they no longer need clothing donations, the Diyanet Center of America which is taking charge of a relief fund, says they are still in urgent need of the following items:

Disaster tents

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Floor mats

Heaters (220v compatible or with converter)

Generators (220v outlet or with converter)

In Norfolk, items can be dropped off through Sunday, February 19 at 7110 Clayton Drive.

Monetary donations are requested. You can find more information, including a QR code here.