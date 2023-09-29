Hampton Roads TSA officers worry they won't be paid if government shuts down

NORFOLK, Va. — Local TSA officers are worried they could have to live through another government shutdown.

The shutdown of late 2018 into 2019 left them without pay for 35 days .

"It was very hard you know as far as financial burden," said Sherry Markham, a TSA officer at Norfolk International Airport, who's also a member of American Federation of Government Employees Local 448.

"It's a big fear," she said of the possibility of another strike.

If the government were to shut down, TSA officers would be expected to work, but wouldn't get paid until it ends, at which point they would be eligible for back pay.

Still, the president of AFGE 448 says if the strike persists it could mean TSA miss their next pay day in two weeks.

"A missed paycheck can mean the difference between making rent," said Scott Robinson. "A missed paycheck can cause an officer to fall behind on their bills."

It's not just officers. Thousands of federal employees face furloughs and active duty military members would also still be required to report to work, but not get paid.

"These kinds of disruptions are very, very detrimental to the lives of federal officers, federal employees in general," said Robinson.

Local Congresswoman Jen Kiggans has been pushing her colleagues to pass a bill to guarantee pay for military members, as well as Defense Department civilian employees and contractors.

A spokesperson for Kiggans told News 3 Friday she's focused on trying to prevent a shutdown, but feels confident leadership understands how important it is if there is going to be a shutdown.

As for the TSA, the local union says the employees will keep showing up to do their job, but the members are frustrated there could be another shutdown.

"For politicians to play games with people's lives over whatever ideology they may be pushing, we want to see that the government is run, is funded, so it can run efficiently and effectively," said Robsinson.