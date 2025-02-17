600,000+ Virginians could lose insurance coverage if Medicaid is rolled back

About 636,000 Virginians are at risk of losing Medicaid coverage if the federal government cuts funding for the entitlement program, an effort spearheaded by some GOP lawmakers.

State lawmakers are trying to install some protections in the commonwealth. With over half a million Virginians at risk of losing Medicaid support, the stakes are high for those who rely on this essential program.

Virginia is one of nine states with a “trigger law” that would automatically terminate Medicaid expansion if federal contributions dip below 90%. This means that any drop in federal funding could directly result in the dis-enrollment of those covered under Medicaid expansion. Recent discussions in Congress indicate a potential for cuts amounting to $2.3 trillion to Medicaid over the next decade.

In response, a number of state lawmakers are advocating for protective measures to safeguard the program. Virginia Medicaid beneficiaries are part of Cardinal Care, a network serving over two million members statewide.

It is crucial to clarify that Medicaid differs significantly from Medicare — while Medicare is primarily for individuals aged 65 and older, Medicaid is a program jointly managed by federal and state governments aimed at providing medical coverage for low-income individuals, those with disabilities, and some elderly residents.

For years, families have shared their struggles of having to choose between affording necessary medications or managing other vital expenses. One story is that of Bill Ahlman from Newport News. Although he does not qualify for Medicaid due to earning just $12 over the required threshold, he deeply empathizes with those who do rely on the program.

Ahlman's experience highlights a troubling reality — many are forced to endure health crises due to lack of insurance.

"For one month of insulin, it’s $335. That’s like a third of my income right there," he explained, illustrating the burden of skyrocketing healthcare costs.

Ahlman shared that when he gets sick, he often feels he has no choice but to “tough it out” because he does not have health care coverage.

For families on Medicaid, possible cuts to federal funding raises fears of dis-enrollment. Advocates also worry about services that are optional for states to include under Medicaid that could be on the chopping block if Virginia suddenly needs to fund a greater share of Medicaid. That includes programs such as dental care and community-supported living arrangements.