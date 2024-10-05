A Big Bra-ha-ha: Bras become art to raise money for breast cancer prevention

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Who knew that a 38-C bra could be used as a canvas for artwork?

Yes. It can, and all for a good cause, too.

News 3 is proud to once again sponsor the 17th annual Bra-ha-ha auction and awards show in Chesapeake Friday night. The goal is to support breast cancer care at Chesapeake Regional Health, and the message is to remind women how important it is to take control of their health.

From superhero styles to nautical themes, there were all kinds of decorated bras that lined the walls of the Delta hotel in Chesapeake. Many of them were made by survivors or, in the case of Deloris Shivers, knows someone who is currently battling breast cancer.

"My cousin is battling Stage 4 cancer," Shivers told News 3's Jay Greene. "I was inspired to do it to just let her know I'm in support of her. Through it all, she's been a trooper."

Many who attended Friday's event were able to tell their own stories of survival, including Meg Shrader who works as a breast cancer nurse navigator at Chesapeake Regional Health. She helps to guide women through their cancer journeys.

"I am foruntate to be a 19-year cancer survivor," she said. "Had surgery, chemotherapy, reconstruction. What I would say to women is 'don't be afraid, get things checked out'."

Through her work, Sharder hopes she can provide patients the best possible experience when it comes to care and support.

She said the more than 130 bras on display represent the caring nature of the Chesapeake community for those who are battling breast cancer.

The bras would later be modeled during a runway style event emceed by Coast Live's April Woodard and Chandler Nunally. The winner got a $1,000 check.

Here's a list of the winners:

