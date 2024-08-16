A new billboard in Williamsburg has the faces of fentanyl victims in hopes it will help save lives

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It's a sign you can't miss. A new billboard in Williamsburg is remembering lives lost to fentanyl.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones has been committed to sharing the stories of families rocked by this deadly drug. She spoke with a Newport News mother whose daughter's face is on the billboard.

Watch: Drone footage shows fentanyl billboard

Drone footage shows fentanyl billboard

"One death is too many from this drug" said Lisa Reed, who lost her daughter to fentanyl.

Lisa is one of many mothers who's child was taken from her because of fentanyl.

"I think about her every single day," she said as she took a deep breath.

Kaitlyn was only 23 when she died of fentanyl poisoning. Battling depression and PTSD, what she thought was an anti-depressant drug was actually fentanyl. She leaves behind two daughters — aged 6 and 7.

Watch: Families who lost loved ones to fentanyl hold awareness walk

Hampton Roads families who lost loved ones to fentanyl hold awareness walk

"The only thing that they know is that mommy is in heaven" said Lisa.

Kaitlyn is one of 20 faces on the billboard that sits on the corner of Howard Drive in Williamsburg.

Each photo is a life lost. Their families say their deaths could have been prevented, but now their pictures symbolize hope.

"My hope is that people seeing this from their local communities will wake up on a different level and realize that these are just kids," said Karleen Wolanin, founder of Virginia Fentanyl and Substance Awareness.

"Seeing it is believing it. Sometimes we think this can't happen to us, but it can," Wolanin added.

Karleen partnered with Rachel's Angels — a nonprofit that spreads fentanyl awareness through billboards. She started a nonprofit called Virginia Fentanyl and Substance Awarenessbecause she almost lost her daughter last Christmas to fentanyl.

Watch: New study shows rising prevalence of fentanyl pills

New study shows the rising prevalence of fentanyl pills

"It's been a great support system for these moms to have someone like me and this non-profit that they can feel like, hey I can speak and let my voice be known because it is a very vulnerable situation losing a kid" Wolanin said.

This is why Lisa is sharing a crucial message to ensure no other parent has to walk in her shoes.

"Don't take anything from anybody unless it comes from a pharmacy and it has your name on it," she said.

A message so many mothers in Hampton Roads have shared with Kelsey who have lost their child because of fentanyl. To continue to raise awareness, Saturday from 11am to Noon there will be a rally at the billboard. Organizers said anyone is welcome to come.