Can't fall asleep? Snoring all night? Norfolk doctor unlocks secrets to better rest

NORFOLK, Va. — With the time change we just went through, it seems everyone's sleep schedule is out of whack. That's especially true for me.

My alarm clock goes off at 2:30 a.m. to get ready for the morning news. So, how much sleep should we be getting each night? Let's just say I'm not even close.

According to Dr. A. J. Quaranta, a critical care, pulmonary and sleep specialist with Sentara, adults should get between seven and nine hours of sleep each night. The average American adult gets about six hours. Lack of quality rest can lead to a range of health issues, he told me during a recent visit.

"Heart disease, diabetes, obesity, [and] cardiovascular disease are associated with poor sleep," Dr. Quaranta says. "Depression, mental health, is also a big problem with a lack of sufficient sleep."

He suggests the following tips to help us fall asleep faster:



Get into a routine. Have a set time you go to bed and wake up each day.

Avoid naps. If you must sleep during the day, do it for no more than 30 minutes.

Get enough sunlight and exercise. That helps train your body to be tired at the right time.

Stay away from alcohol, caffeine and nicotine before bedtime.

But the biggest barrier to falling asleep is doing what you're doing right now: using tech.

Dr. Quaranta says our phones, tablets and computers have no place in the bedroom. They keep your brain working instead of relaxing, he says. Dr. Quaranta suggests leaving electronics in another room, if possible.

"They're problematic from the start," he adds.

If you're having trouble staying asleep because of snoring, you may be a good candidate for a sleep study, either at home or in person. Doctors can run the proper tests during a study to determine if you have sleep apnea, a potentially serious condition.

Treatments for sleep apnea include CPAP machines.

"It's nothing more than a mini air compressor that blows air," Dr. Quaranta explains. "When you're falling asleep, your muscles can relax and they can obstruct your breathing. If you choke, you don't get any oxygen, oxygen level drops and you have these mini-arousals all night long."

Other treatments can include a mouth appliance that helps with proper breathing. Surgery is not an option for most.

Click here to learn more healthy sleep habits recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.