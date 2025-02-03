CHKD suspends hormone therapy, puberty blockers for gender-affirming care following Trump exec. order

NORFOLK, Va. — CHKD announced it is suspending hormone therapy and puberty blockers for gender-affirming care in children under age 19, in accordance with President Trump's executive order, the hospital system said in a statement on its website.

The executive order, dated Jan. 28, 2025 and dubbed "Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation," said it aims to stop the "maiming and sterilizing" of children.

Prescription medication for patients undergoing gender-affirming care at CHKD will no longer be provided, however, if they are used for conditions "other than gender-affirming care," they will still be available.

Watch: Trump executive orders facing new lawsuits

Trump's recent executive orders are facing new lawsuits

CHKD says it will offer mental health services for patients who had begun this care but will no longer have access through its system.

In its press release, CHKD offered answers to several frequently-asked questions, including, "Do you expect to resume offering these services?"

"Like our colleagues across the Commonwealth and the nation, we are reviewing all guidance related to the Executive Order, and we will be prepared to adapt rapidly if the situation changes," the response reads. "We will also continue to advocate for our patients, for evidence-based care, and for the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationships that guide care determinations as we comply with applicable law."

Watch related: Supreme Court to consider puberty blocker ban affecting transgender youth

Supreme Court to consider puberty blocker ban affecting transgender youth

This follows news that Virginia's Attorney General Jason Miyares has instructed the University of Virginia and Virginia Christian University to halt gender-affirming surgical procedures, in accordance with the executive order.

Miyares' letter states, in part:

"The Order directs federal agencies to immediately ensure that medical institutions that receive federal research or education grants end chemical and surgical mutilation of children. Any hospital or other institution, including agencies of the Commonwealth, that continues to perform chemical and surgical mutilation of children is at risk of losing such grants. Of note, the grants are not just limited to those related to this subject matter, but could apply to all medical and research grants from federal agencies. Any state entities that continue to chemically and surgically mutilate children pose multiple substantial and unwarranted risks to the Commonwealth."