Christopher Newport University program hopes to raise number of social workers to meet growing demand

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's an array of possibilities if you're looking to get into social work. However, with cases of poor mental health on the rise, experts worry what could happen if they can't meet the growing demand.

The United States Bureau of Labor and Statistics predicts a deficit of 74,000 social workers each year for the next decade as the demand of social services rises.

“There’s never not gonna be a demand for social workers," said Candace Merriman, a kinship specialist with United Methodist Family Services. "I wish that there was no need but it’s just a very important position."

She's been a social worker for the last 4 years and hasn't seen her workload decrease.

“We have growing demand, and we have decreasing supply, so that’s kind of a perfect storm,” said Diane Griffiths, the Director of the Social Work Program at Christopher Newport University.

She says it's not just a problem with a shortage of numbers, it's shortages in demographics, as there aren't enough workers who are people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and men.

“You want to be working with someone who shares some of your demographic background, who you can build trust with," she told News 3.

"And having shortages in those areas is a major barrier for those who want to be developing that trusting relationship."

That's why CNU is trying to bring more students into the field.

Recently, they've set up a bridge program to link more strongly with the community college system. They hope this will help those students identify what classes they need at that level, that will allow them to move directly into the program at the university.

“Some of those students are our strongest students because some of them have that life experience, they have the regional connection, so we want to see that increase," Griffiths said.

The university also set up a program this year called SWEET (Social Work Engagement and Education Team). This is where CNU students go into local public schools to provide information on what social work is and what you can do with the degree.