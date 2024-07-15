Health officials see an uptick in COVID cases this summer, new vaccine in September: VDH

NORFOLK, Va — It might be summer, but unfortunately, the latest COVID variant isn't taking a vacation. Local health officials are noticing a rise in cases.

One Norfolk pharmacy believes some cases are going under reported because of self-treatment.

Dr. Anna Peoples, the owner of Peoples Pharmacy told News 3 that she's seen people come in to pick up the antiviral medication used to treat this most recent surge of COVID-19 seen this summer.

"It was either this month or last month we had about 3 people who came in for the anti-virus," explained Peoples.

It's a new trend that the Virginia Department of Health says may not accurately reflect current COVID cases.

"We know right now that case counts from laboratory visits and people getting tested in the healthcare facility are under reported right now as most people are testing at home with tests being on the market," explained Heather Harmon Sloan with VDH.

Harmon-Sloan believes that we're in a much better place than four years ago because people have immunity after having COVID-19 or vaccines, however cases continue to show up.

"There is no seasonality to it much like what you see with flu and RC where you see that increase in the fall as we go through winter months and then start to drop off in the spring with COVID-19 we see some peaks and valleys if you will," said Harmon-Sloan.

According to VDH there was a recent uptick in the state.

"Our emergency department has more than doubled from June until now so from June until now we've seen that double," explained Harmon-Sloan.

Statistics collected from VDH show there was an 11% increase in cases between June 23rd and July 6th.

The newest COVID-19 vaccine will be coming out by the end of August or early September, but you could still get the most recent vaccine depending on what your doctor says according to VDH.

However, Dr. Anna Peoples reports that it is a little pricey and could set you back about three hundred dollars.

If you got the virus today, Harmon Sloan says to stay home and receive anti-viral medicine if you need it.

"You can go back to normal activities when for at least 24 hours your symptoms are getting better overall for 24 hours as well as not having had a fever for 24 hours," said Harmon Sloan.