How your blood pressure numbers can warn you if you're at risk of stroking

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Do you know your numbers? May is American Stroke Month and even if you work out regularly or eat the right foods, it all comes down to how well you know your blood pressure numbers.

"The reason it's nice to know those numbers is if you know what your blood pressure is—if it normally runs 120, 120, 120 over 80 and then you see it going up— that's a sign something's wrong," says Sentara Cardiologist Dr. Deepak Talreja. "Patients tracking their numbers helps us pick up a problem before it develops into a stroke."

I asked Dr. Deepak: what exactly is a stroke?

"A stroke is, for one reason or another, a lack of blood flow to a portion of the brain," he told me.

Dr. Deepak says it's critical to recognize stroke symptoms fast. F.A.S.T. is an acronym health experts want everyone to know:

Face drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Time to call 9-1-1.

Dr. Deepak stresses that urgent response is crucial.

"We say time is brain tissue, so the quicker we can get the problem fixed, the more likely a patient is to recover and the more fully they'll recover," he said.

So, what are the big takeaways of what we can do to ward off having a stroke?

"The answers are a lot of things you know already," Dr. Deepal said. "Exercise daily: 30 minutes, five days a week of exercise."

He says eating healthy also helps lower your stroke risk.

"[Eat] less meat, especially red meat. More fruits, more vegetables," he said.

In addition to good nutrition and exercise programs, Dr. Deepal says working to lower stress levels is crucial.

"Doing things to reduce stress really makes a huge difference," he said. "Stress alone increases blood pressure, increases the risk of heart disease and increases the risk of stroke."

So back to the question, do you know your numbers? The American Heart Association has a chart, pictured below, which shows blood pressure numbers in various ranges, from normal to elevated to high to—when you need to call a doctor.