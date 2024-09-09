LGBT Life Center celebrates health care partnership for Virginia's LGBTQ+ community

NORFOLK, Va. — The LGBT Life Center is marking a significant step forward in the fight against HIV and STI's in the local LGBTQ+ community. LGBT Life Center is celebrating a "groundbreaking" partnership with Freddie's, a leading PrEP and DoxyPEP provider.

Patients will now have online access to PrEP throughout Virginia. Virginians will be able to book a free virtual appointment, receive free at-home lab kits and STI testing, all in the comfort of their own home, with no cost to most users.

In the fight to end the HIV epidemic, PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), a once-per-day HIV prevention pill, reduces the risk of contracting HIV by 99%.

With the help of Freddie, LGBT Life Center recently begun offering the newest innovation in prophylaxis medication, DoxyPEP a highly effective STI prevention. DoxyPEP reduces the risk of chlamydia by 89% and syphyllis by 79%.

Selecting Freddie as their PrEP provider, a portion of each prescription benefits the programs and services at LGBT Life Center. This alliance further strengthens the resources available and supplies cutting-edge healthcare solutions for the well-being of the Hampton roads, and furthermore statewide LGBTQ+ community.