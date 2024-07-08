News 3's Kurt Williams shares latest prostate cancer update

NORFOLK, Va. — I'm back at work after my prostate cancer surgery.

I've been following through continuing to update you on my journey following my diagnosis last December. Well, just over a week ago, I had surgery for the latest chapter in my treatment.

Eleven days ago, I was at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for my surgery to have tiny, radioactive seeds put into my prostate. The seeds are pellets that kind of look like broken pieces of lead. I had 59 of them implanted in my prostate.

WTKR Kurt post-surgery at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The seeds will release low levels of radiation for about eight weeks. This all followed five weeks of daily radiation that wrapped up about a month ago.

This radioactive seed surgery was the next phase of my treatment and before I knew it, that 90-minute procedure was over.

WTKR Kurt and his wife

I want to thank the wonderful nursing team. They were great — I especially appreciate the ones who answered all my questions about removing my catheter.

I recorded a video of their instructions on my cellphone and that was super helpful because I was really stressed out about having to remove that catheter on my own at home. But I played those videos several times and it happened just like the nurses said it would.

WTKR Kurt with nurses at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

I do have follow-up appointments in the weeks and months to come — but that essentially wraps up my treatment. I will, of course, continue to do regular PSA screenings. I'll also keep doing the physical exam, which is the digital rectal exam that some refer to as the "finger wave."

I always think it's important to point out that when I was diagnosed, my PSA blood levels were considered normal — it was during the physical exam when my urologist noticed an abnormality. That's what alerted my doctor; that was the only thing that put me on a path for treatment.

Let me also once again thank all of you for your prayers and words of encouragement — they have meant so much to me.