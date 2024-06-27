Kurt Williams has radioactive pellets surgically implanted for prostate cancer

NORFOLK, Va. — Join us in sending well wishes to our beloved Kurt Williams, who finished the next phase of his prostate cancer treatment today!

Kurt underwent surgery today to have radioactive seeds put into his prostate. The seeds are tiny, rice-like pellets encased in titanium that will release low levels of radiation.

Watch: Kurt talks next steps in prostate cancer treatment

Kurt cancer update Coast Live

Before today's surgery, Kurt had five weeks of daily radiation treatment.

Since Kurt was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December, he's shared his journey, keeping viewers updated every step of the way. From weighing treatment plan options to starting radiation to today's surgery, he's given regular updates to the public in hopes of drawing more attention to men getting tested.

Kurt has also shared advice he got from his own oncologist: if you're due for a prostate exam, you should get the physical exam in addition to the PSA blood test. In Kurt's own words, "don't fear the finger!"

Watch: Don't fear the finger; get your prostate checked