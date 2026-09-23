One of Kurt Williams' prostate cancer stories helped save a man's life. Now that journey has a new chapter.

SUFFOLK — Two years ago, Eddie Davidson approached me at a men's health event with a message he says changed the course of his life.

"Thank you. God bless you, brother, because you literally saved my life," Davidson told me.

Davidson told me then my reporting on my prostate cancer journey convinced him to seek additional screening beyond routine PSA blood tests.

"I don't want a silent killer inside my body," Davidson said in a 2024 interview. "Your story brought that to light."

That decision proved critical.

Although Davidson had been monitoring his health through PSA screening, following my stories on the benefit of the digital rectal exam, he underwent a physical prostate exam and discovered his cancer was far more advanced than anyone expected.

"But I had the ultimate finger test done to find out that my prostate was 99% full of cancer," Davidson said. "It was just loaded with cancer."

Watch Kurt's Emmy award-winning special on his journey through prostate cancer:

Don't Fear the Finger: A journey through prostate cancer

Doctors recommended surgery, and Davidson had his prostate removed. Initially, everything appeared to be going according to plan.

But over time, Davidson noticed a troubling trend.

"It started to rise, a little bit here, a little bit more there. I was nervous, apprehensive, crying. It's life or death for me. My PSA was going up." he said.

The rising PSA levels signaled that microscopic cancer cells had likely remained after surgery.

"We know that there were prostate cancer cells left behind that were microscopic," said Dr. Michele Nedelka, a radiation oncologist with the Bon Secours Cancer Institute.

According to Nedelka, recurrence after surgery is not uncommon, particularly in patients with more aggressive forms of prostate cancer.

"It depends on the stage of the cancer," she said. "The more aggressive cancers, and Eddie's had some more aggressive features, it's more common for it to come back."

A New Treatment Plan

Davidson's next course of treatment: radiation.

"We did not see any evidence that cancer had spread outside of his pelvis," Dr. Nedelka said. "So what we did was we created an individualized plan for Eddie using radiation to effectively mop up the cancer cells that remained behind."

For eight weeks, Davidson underwent daily radiation treatments at Bon Secours Cancer Institute in Suffolk.

While many cancer patients celebrate the end of treatment by ringing the ceremonial bell, Davidson admits he experienced mixed emotions when his final session ended.

"I didn't want to just ring a bell," he said. "I did ring the bell because the treatment here was over and I wanted to encourage other people. But I didn't know if it was over for me, and I still don't know if it's over for me."

Preparing for Every Outcome

Davidson describes himself as someone who always has a backup plan.

"I am always a Plan A and Plan B person," he said. "Plan A was get this done. Plan B is it isn't going to work."

His motivation is simple: family.

"I prepare for both because I'm a provider for my family," Davidson said. "I work hard for them. I've got seven grandchildren and it's all about them."

Davidson's medical team remains optimistic.

"Hopefully, we got it all," Dr. Nedelka said. "I have lots of hope that it's all in his pelvis and we got it all. But on the off chance that we didn't, we've got technologies for that."

Nedelka also emphasized that a recurrence should not be viewed as evidence that one treatment option is superior to another.

"Whether a person has prostate surgery or prostate radiation, the local recurrence rates are about the same," she said. "One is not better than the other. It's about what really suits the man the best."

An Important Message for Men

Davidson agreed to share his story because he hopes it encourages other men to prioritize their health.

"I wanted people to know that it is a journey," he said. "It can be a longer journey, or it can be a shorter journey, but every man needs to be tested."

His advice for others facing a cancer diagnosis is equally straightforward.

"Fight, be strong, and continue to move forward because that's the only way to go."

For Davidson, the message is simple: don't ignore the warning signs, ask questions, and get screened. It may save your life.