Should some men have different prostate cancer screening guidelines?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — O.J. Simpson, who passed away last week, is the latest prominent African-American man to die from prostate cancer.

A few months ago, the same disease took the life of Dr. Martin Luther King's youngest son, Dexter Scott King.

I've been sharing my journey battling prostate cancer over the past several months.

Prostate cancer survivor discusses current screening guidelines and raising awareness

According to the National Institutes of Health, Black men do have a 60% higher rate of getting prostate cancer than white men—it's the highest rate in the country.

Charlie Hill, a prostate cancer survivor, says that's gotta change.

"I don't think I can over-emphasize we need to have a set of guidelines that are clearly for Black men," said Hill. "I'd like to see Black men having exams and testing starting at age 40."

Hill, who was diagnosed more than 20 years ago, says that change should happen for African-American men regardless of their family history.

The Hampton resident is now one of the founders of the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum, a nonprofit working to raise awareness.

Hill says he'd like to see national guidelines that advise Black men to start getting tested and examined at age 40. Right now, the recommendation by health experts for African-American men is to get screened at age 45.

I asked Hill whether he plans on reaching out to the American Cancer Society and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to see if they'll modify their recommendations for Black men.

"Absolutely!" he said. "I think it will make a huge difference."

Hill is also worried that men are just settling for the PSA blood test as a screening for prostate cancer.

"I'm concerned that there is a push to discontinue or slow up the digital rectal exam," he told me. "It's gradually been, slowly, being emphasized. Why wouldn't we want to do both?"

PSA blood testing and digital rectal exams are being offered at two upcoming screening events held by the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum.

Details for the events are as follows:

Saturday, April 20 at the Gloucester-Mathews Care Clinic at 6031 Industrial Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 at First Gravel Hill Baptist Church at 5230 Old Stage Highway in Smithfield from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum, click here.