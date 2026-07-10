There's more to good gut health than just fiber: How to maintain your microbiome | Healthy Dude podcast

NORFOLK, Va. — While taking in good levels fiber is the new health trend, there's a lot more to maintaining a healthy gut — also known as your microbiome. That's according to Sentara Health dietitian Shaye Arluk and her husband, Dr. Glen Arluk.

You might call them a gut health power couple.

The gut microbiome contains tens of trillions of organisms that play a major role in your overall health. Feeding the microbiome with gut-friendly foods, like foods rich in fiber, polyphenols, antioxidants and probiotics, are all a part of the bigger picture.

In this episode of the Healthy Dude podcast, Shaye and Glen discuss how to maintain these dietary benefits, what to avoid, like ultra-processed foods, and how they fit it all into a busy and active lifestyle.

Listen to this episode on Spotify: