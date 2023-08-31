What you need to know about the meningococcal disease outbreak in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 is following a disease outbreak in Virginia. It's known as meningococcal disease, caused by the bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis type Y.

The Virginia Department of Health said there have been 27 cases reported since June 2022, 20 of which were in Eastern Virginia. That's three times higher than expected during that time period.

Dr. Laurie Forlano, an epidemiologist with the state health department said some cases can lead to meningitis which is the inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord. It can also result in a bloodstream infection known as septicemia.

"Many people can acquire the bacteria and not become ill," Dr. Forlano said.

In March 2023, the state reported three people in Eastern Virginia died from the virus. Five people have died from it all together across the state.

Dr. Forlano calls this type of outbreak rare.

"This is less frequently seen for at least us here in Virginia," she said.

According to the state's data, the most recent patients are Black or African-American adults who are between the ages of 30 and 60 years old.

"We lump these outbreaks into two categories—outbreaks that are associated with a facility like a school or a factory or a university or something like that," Dr. Forlano said. "Then there are these community-based outbreaks that aren’t necessarily associated with a defined place but may be associated with a population. For our outbreak, we’re not quite sure what's the common risk factor."

Per the health department, symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, nausea, vomiting sensitivity to bright light and possibly a rash.

Medical experts say to avoid sharing personal items and practicing good hygiene. They also recommend vaccines for children.

Click or tap here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

