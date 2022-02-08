Henrico officer charged in death of Norfolk man

NORFOLK, Va — A special grand jury indicted officer Tim Million. The jury reviewed the evidence and looked at officer body camera footage in the shooting that left Norfolk resident, Tony Singleton dead. Singleton’s brother, Heath Merritt says there’s not a day that goes by without him thinking about his brother.

"He could have tased him. He could have done anything but he didn’t deserve to be shot 3 times on the side of the road like that. He just flipped his car 3 times. BUTT You’re coming out of a wreck," Merritt said.

Singleton, a Norfolk resident who was driving on Interstate 64 in Henrico County back on November 6th 2021 when he crashed and his car flipped in a single vehicle accident.

"Tony was my big brother. I was always his shadow. He took care of me," Merritt said.

Officer Tim Million the third responded to the call. While there were two people in the overturned car, Officer Million had an encounter with 53-year-old Singleton, the driver. Police say million shot and killed Singleton.

"Everybody thinks its just a Black thing. It’s an everybody thing. This is a problem. I don’t understand what caused him to get shot three times," Merritt said.

Henrico’s Commonwealth Attorney, Shannon Taylor says Singleton was carrying a bladed weapon when he was killed.

“I do think it’s important to let the public know in the course of this investigation, the driver Mr. Singleton did have an edged weapon on his person,” Henrico Commonwealth Attorney, Shannon Taylor said.

On Thursday, Officer Million was indicted by a special grand jury on one count of voluntary manslaughter. The special grand jury convened at the request of Henrico County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Shannon Taylor.

“This was my idea along with my chief deputy,” Henrico Commonwealth Attorney, Shannon Taylor said.

The special grand jury spent Thursday hearing from witnesses and watching police officer body camera footage from the shooting.

“With new laws that were put into place by the Virginia General Assembly regarding how we are to view officer involved shootings that we give the same review and analysis of a case that does involve an officer and whether or not they have violated the law,” Taylor said.

Taylor says in this case:

“It was a grand jury that made that decision that they violated the law.”

Tony's brother says he wants justice.

"He flipped his car 3 times an the officer should be there to help. To get shot 3 times, for what. This cop needs to go to trial. He needs to man up to what he did and I’ll be there. I’m going to all the hearing," Merritt said.

Henrico Police say officer Million has been with the department since 2018. He is currently on paid administrative leave. Million was arraigned and released from jail. The officer is due back in court February 28th.

