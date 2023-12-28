Here are some of the new laws going into effect in North Carolina on Jan. 1

You know the old saying, "new year, new you?" How about "new year, new laws?"

16 laws passed by North Carolina state lawmakers this year will go into effect on January 1. They cover everything from teenage driver's licenses to rule changes at the ballot box.

Teen driver's license changes:



16 and 17-year-olds can now get a limited provisional license after nine months with their learner's permit.

Previous length of time was 12 months, shortened to six months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers still have to be at least 16, log 60 hours of driving time, pass a road test and show proof of insurance to get their license.

Same-day voter application changes:



Applicants will be ineligible to vote if just one mailed notice to the registrant's address is returned as "undeliverable."

Previous law denied applicants with two returns.

Absentee ballots must also be received by mail or hand-delivered by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. The previous rule for delivered ballots was 5 p.m.

Pornography Age Verification Enforcement (PAVE) Act:



Pornography websites will have to verify that the people logging on are at least 18 years old.

Parents of minors who receive access can take civil action.

If access is granted to an adult, companies are not allowed to keep an identifying information.

Similar law went into effect in Virginia on July 1.

to see the full list of laws going into effect in North Carolina on January 1.

