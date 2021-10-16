Heritage High students come together for first football game since school shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – For many Heritage High School students, Friday was a big step closer to normal life. Friends had a chance to reunite under Friday night lights.

“Honestly, I feel like it’s going to be weird since we haven’t seen them in a long time,” said Heritage High School Sophomore Cierra Guilford.

It’s been nearly four weeks since the shooting at the Newport News school sent shockwaves across the community.

Friday’s football game was the first time for many students to see each other face to face. Since the shooting, they’ve been learning virtually.

For Imani Hayes, this wasn’t how she planned on starting her senior year.

“I’m ready to go back to school,” said Hayes. “I don’t like being in my room and I miss being around people.”

Staff members, including Heritage High School’s Administrative Secretary Rhonda Arrington, were back in the building two days after the shooting.

She’s still coping with the trauma.

“We’ve been in the building every day and it’s been a transition,” Arrington said. “The coping is more manageable as the days have gone by.”

Arrington’s office is just a few feet away from where the chaos unfolded last month. The day is one she remembers vividly.

Hayes said she’s also traumatized. That day, she said there were only a few people separating her and the 15-year-old student who fired the gun wounding two of his classmates.

