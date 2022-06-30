Portsmouth Police release 911 audio from officer-involved shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - News 3 has obtained audio from a 911 call made to police on Sunday, June 19, before an officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth where a man was injured.

Portsmouth Police said around 11:28 a.m., they responded to a call for service near the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive.

Police say a man brandished a sharp object at a Portsmouth officer on the scene. The officer fired at the man, and the man was left with a serious injury. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Video obtained on June 20th by News 3 from another eyewitness shows the man going up to the front door of a neighbor's home and then taking stuff off of the porch. The video also shows him eventually walking down the street with a barbecue fork.

In 911 audio obtained by News 3, callers said the suspect was wielding a grilling fork and charged at police, despite warnings, before the officer shot him.

"I've called three times. I need a police officer here now," the caller told dispatchers. "This man is really getting irate. He's got something in his hands, getting ready to kill somebody."

Another caller said that they "watched the whole thing" and saw the man charge at police.

"The guy was charging the police officer, and the police officer shot him," the caller said. "The guy ran towards the police officer when the officer told him, 'Stop!'"

Eyewitnesses said police officers asked the man several times to drop the fork and get on the ground, but the man did not comply. It was after this that shots were fired.

