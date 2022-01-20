High school student, athlete killed in Portsmouth shooting remembered by friends, teammates

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Manor High School is mourning the loss of a student.

Manor High School Principal Dr. Timothy Johnson called and e-mailed families with a message Wednesday night to let them know that instruction on Thursday would be asynchronous and that counseling would be available to students and staff.

Portsmouth Police investigated near Manor High School Wednesday afternoon and evening after a shooting on Cherokee Road at about 3 p.m. They say a juvenile male went to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police reported late Wednesday night that the teen did not survive.

Family and friends identified the victim as Amarion Collins, known as "Mari".

“It just hurts to see one of my teammates, one of my friends, go away at a young age,” said Jaron Ratliff, who grew up playing sports with Collins.

Manor Athletic Department posted on social media, calling him a “special athlete but also a solid student.”

On Thursday morning, police say 18-year-old Kwendale Glenn was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and firearm on school property. Thursday afternoon, they also took a minor into custody and are still searching for another suspect, 19-year-old Melvon D. Parker.

Police said the shooting did not take place on campus and that school was dismissed prior to the incident.

Ratliff says they were supposed to host a basketball game that night, but it was cancelled due to the incident.

In the announcement from Manor, it stated, “In addition, the Portsmouth School division has its Here to Help mental health webpage, where families can access resources and materials to talk with their children about loss, feelings of isolation or anxiety.” That can be found here.