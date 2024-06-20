Hometown History: A look at the restoration work inside the Lynnhaven House

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - I recently visited the Lynnhaven House and got a behind-the -scenes look at the restoration project with Architectural Historian Dr. Dylan Wayne Spivey.

Built in 1725, the Lynnhaven House is almost 300 years old. Overall, it’s in good shape, but there are some issues that have kept the house closed to the public. "Virginia Beach is a wet place, it's humid, so we have a lot of moisture issues, it's causing a significant degradation particularly to our interior bricks." says Spivey.

Virginia Beach History Museums has partnered with Commonwealth Preservation Group to help restore the Lynnhaven House. "We're sort of listening to the house to find out when we think it could be finished based on what we're going to have to do."

Since the house is under construction, you can see pieces of architectural history that are usually hidden within the walls. Spivey points out, "There are original chalk numbers on the bottom of the floorboards that lie on the ceiling. And those identify the way in which this specifically would have had to have been laid."

"This way, they got them absolutely lined up. And that's the kind of thing that it's amazing to me that these are still visible after 300 years."

You can get a firsthand look at the Lynnhaven House preservation work by joining a guided tour on the third Thursday of each month.

"I think people are really excited not only to be able to come into the house, because it's been closed for a while. But to kind of come in and be part of that journey with us and to like to see the things that you don't normally get to see."

Lynnhaven House is located on Wishart Rd. between Independence Blvd. and N. Witchduck Rd. The house is closed for renovation, but museum staff now offer a free Lynnhaven House Preservation Tours at noon on the third Thursday of each month.