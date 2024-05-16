Watch Now
NewsHometown History

Actions

Hometown History: A look back at a one-room schoolhouse in Isle of Wight

The Schoolhouse Museum
The Schoolhouse Museum
The Schoolhouse Museum
The Schoolhouse Museum
The Schoolhouse Museum
Posted at 5:52 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 06:04:27-04

SMITHFIELD, Va. - I recently visited The Schoolhouse Museum in Smithfield and got a wonderful local history lesson from museum docent Phyllis Wellons. 

The Schoolhouse Museum

"To see the school is one thing and see how it was, but to hear the history is something else." says Wellons.

Originally built in 1926 in Chuckatuck, this one-room schoolhouse was moved to Smithfield in 2005 and renovated to become The Schoolhouse Museum, an African American History Museum of public education.

The Schoolhouse Museum

"They went through a lot just to learn because it was important to them. Not only was it important to them, it was important to their parents," says Wellons.

Inside the museum, you will see the slate board with a typical schedule for the day, a potbelly stove—the only source of heat—and some original desks.

Wellons tells me, "Not all the African American schoolhouses had the desks. Those that did not just had a simple bench for the children to sit on. They had to do all of their work in their lap."

The Schoolhouse Museum

"Some of these kids came to school with no lunch because basically what they brought was what was whatever was left over from the night before. So if there was no leftovers from supper time, that child came to school with no lunch," Wellons says.

The Schoolhouse Museum

Ms. Wellons tells me she hopes visitors gain a better appreciation for their education, especially for young students.

"I love it when the children come in here because when they see the schoolhouse it’s like, 'this is a school?'" says Wellons.

Wellons continues, "When they come in, if they hear this history, maybe that will have given them a greater appreciation, and maybe make them work a little harder to succeed."

The Schoolhouse Museum

The Schoolhouse Museum is located at 516 Main Street in Smithfield.

More Hometown History stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Virginia Visions