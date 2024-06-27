Watch Now
NewsHometown History

Actions

Hometown History: A look back at the history of peanuts in Suffolk

Planters Peanut Center
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jun 27, 2024

SUFFOLK, Va. — I recently visited the Planters Peanut Center to learn more about the store and the history of peanuts in Suffolk from Bobby Beale. I also had the chance to try on the iconic Mr. Peanut suit.

Myles in Mr. Peanut suit

Since the early 1900s, the town of Suffolk has been synonymous with peanuts and for good reason. Beale tells me, "We have the best peanut-type soil in the area. You got to have sandy soil. It can't be dark, rich soil because peanuts just will grow that way."

Peanuts

The Planters Peanut Center has been keeping Suffolk’s peanut history alive for generations. The store looks just like it would in the 1960s. From the iconic yellow, white, and blue paint job to the display cases of Mr. Peanut collectibles. "They'll bring it in and we'll show it, we'll take it, we'll display it. We'll do the best we can with it, preaching the word of peanuts."

1936 Peanut Roaster

The signature piece of history is easy to see and hear. "This is a 1936 roaster that came out of the original Planters nut and chocolate company." The roaster is fired up every morning. The distinct sound, smell, and taste keeps people coming back for a fresh scoop of peanuts and a sample of old-school charm.

Planters Peanut Center

"We have several customers that come in every day. And it's a quarter pound or a half pound of peanuts. Or I gotta have a bag of peanuts to go to the ball game tonight."

Planters Peanut Center

The Planters Peanut Center is located on Washington Street in Downtown Suffolk. The store is open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

More Hometown History stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice