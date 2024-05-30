Hometown History: A unique WWII aircraft with a connection to NAS Norfolk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — I visited the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach and spoke with museum director Keegan Chetwynd. He told me the story behind one of the more unique-looking aircraft in the collection.

"The PBY Catalina is a somewhat unsung hero of World War II. This particular one actually saw service at Naval Air Station Norfolk and helped drive German submarines back off the Atlantic coast of the United States," said Chetwynd.

Built for distance, not for speed, this aircraft was designed to stay in the air for almost 24 hours.

Chetwynd tells me, "The flight that this airplane took from the factory where it was built in San Diego to the facility where it was based at Naval Air Station Norfolk lasted for over 19 hours, which at the time was something that very few airplanes in the world could do."

The long flight time made it ideal for search and rescue, observation, and bombing missions.

"The PBY was also instrumental at the Battle of Midway, these types of airplanes found the Japanese fleet that was intending to set a trap for aircraft carriers," said Chetwynd.

You may notice that the bottom of the airplane looks a bit like a hull. The PBY Catalina is a flying boat.

"Crews who were lost in the Pacific identified the airplane as 'Dumbo' because it was here to rescue them and it had these massive wings and these big ears," said Chetwynd.

Chetwynd continues, "It's an unwieldy-looking airplane but if you were adrift for days at sea, a PBY flying overhead would very much be a welcome sight."

The Military Aviation Museum is located in the Pungo section of Virginia Beach on Princess Anne Road. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.