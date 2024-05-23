Hometown History: The oldest brick house in North Carolina

HERTFORD, N.C. — I recently visited the Newbold-White House and got a tour and history lesson from Perquimans County Restoration Association board member and docent Lynwood Winslow.

Myles Henderson WTKR News 3

Along the shores of the Perquimans River, in Hertford, you’ll find the Newbold-White House: the oldest brick house in the state of North Carolina.

Winslow tells me, "It was thought that the house was built maybe as early as 1685. In the 1990s, dendrochronology was done on the wooden framing within the house, and it was determined that the house was built in 1730."

Myles Henderson WTKR News 3

This four-room house was built by Abraham and Judith Sanders. Though it seems simple now, it would have been considered a mansion back then.

"He must have done quite well with things because he spent the highest amount of money that had been spent for a farm or plantation up to that date, and then apparently wanted to show his wealth by building in brick rather than frame like most of the other settlers and colonist at the time," said Winslow.

Myles Henderson WTKR News 3

The house has been authentically restored and features large fireplaces, pine woodwork, and period furnishings that match an inventory left by Sanders.

Myles Henderson WTKR News 3

You may be wondering how this house ended up in Hertford. The short answer… religious freedom.

"In Virginia, there was an established church, the Church of England, you were expected to attend services to pay tithes. That was not the case here." Winslow continues, "Abraham Sanders who built the house is one of those who left Isle of Wight County and came here, probably because of the large Quaker community here."

Myles Henderson WTKR News 3

The Newbold-White House is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May 4 to October 26.