Isle of Wight Museum adds a new historic ham to the collection

SMITHFIELD, Va. — For almost a year now, I have visited various museums and landmarks to shine a spotlight on pieces of local history. My Hometown History journey started here, at the Isle of Wight County Museum: home of the world’s oldest edible ham. The museum just added a new historic ham to the collection.

Brett England

On April 19, the Isle of Wight County Museum hosted a “hamwarming" (think housewarming party but for a ham). Smithfield Foods has donated the last “Genuine Smithfield Ham” to the museum. It will be on display alongside the World’s Oldest Ham, the World’s Largest Ham, and a 1930s-branded ham.

Myles Henderson WTKR News 3

Smithfield Foods has stopped producing the brand-name Genuine Smithfield Hams that have become synonymous with the town of Smithfield.

The event had speakers from the museum, Smithfield Foods, and the mayor. The Gentlemen of the College, an a cappella group from William & Mary, even sang “Save the Last Ham for Me."

Brett England

