Homicide suspect 'armed and extremely dangerous': Isle of Wight Co. deputies

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. - Deputies in Isle of Wight County say they believe they know who pulled the trigger in a Thursday deadly shooting near Carrollton and they're asking for help locating him.

The shooting on Smiths Neck Road was called into the sheriff's office around 5:30 p.m. Deputies say they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office says it's identified the shooting suspect as 22-year-old Travis Wilson, who is known to live on-and-off with family in Carrollton, but also has ties to New York.

Wilson is described as 6'2" and weighing around 120 lbs., according to a press release. He also has a small facial tattoo near his left eye.

Wilson is known to go by the name "Nino Gambino."

Deputies say Wilson is likely armed and considered extremely dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach, but call 911 right away.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP to leave an anonymous tip.