'Hope takes too long': Activist calling for end to cycle of gun violence after recent rash of Portsmouth shootings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - It’s been a violent 24 hours in the City of Portsmouth. There have been a string of shootings across the city – including three separate incidents Thursday night alone.

One of the shootings happened at the London Oaks Apartments. This is where the youngest gun violence victim lives. He’s 15 years old, and we’re told he’s expected to be OK.

Police say there have been six separate shootings since Wednesday. Thankfully, no one died.

The three shootings that happened Thursday night happened within a couple of hours of each other.

The first happened on Staunton Avenue, where police say a 56-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot. She’s expected to recover.

And not even an hour later, police say the 15-year-old boy shot himself at London Oaks. Investigators are calling it an accident. It’s unclear if it was a suicide attempt, but that teen is expected to recover.

And just before 11 p.m. Thursday, police say an argument near Alden Avenue and Emmons Place led to a shooting that left a 31-year-old man with serious injuries.

Earlier that afternoon, police say two men were shot near the Connelly Apartments on Towne Pointe Road. One man was badly injured, and the other is expected to be OK.

Detectives there were collecting evidence for hours.

And hours before that shooting, a woman was wounded due to gunfire on Seventh Street. She was treated at the hospital.

On Wednesday, two men reportedly walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Darrell Redmond, a community activist who partners with the city to help curb crime, says he’s tired of the gun violence. He says there needs to be a bigger focus on providing opportunities for people to stop the cycle.

“The root cause of violence is poverty, so let’s create opportunities instead of creating hope. We keep creating hope, but yet if we create opportunities, opportunities changes things. Opportunities can change you now. Hope takes too long,” said Redmond, who’s with Give Back 2 Da Block.

In light of these recent shootings, Portsmouth Police have beefed up security at some of the schools.