Beach house collapses in Rodanthe, N.C. at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

RODANTHE, N.C. – A house in Rodanthe, N.C. has collapsed and according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore organization this isn’t the first and may not be the last.

Reports of the collapse at 24235 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe, N.C. were confirmed by the Cape Hatteras National Seashore early morning May 10, 2022. Beaches in Rodanthe have been closed to protect the public from hazards associated with the home and the dangerous weather surrounding it.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says because there are additional homes in the area that may collapse and vistors should use caution when participating in recreational activities on the beach and in the ocean along Hatteras Island as debris from the collapsed home is being spread widely across the Seashore.

Take a look below to see another beach house in Rodanthe, N.C. taken away by the waves.

