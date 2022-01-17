How local jails are handling the COVID-19 outbreak

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Just as COVID-19 is running rampant through our communities, its also making its way into our local jails.

"The biggest thing now is how quickly we respond, speed is key fighting inviable enemy , said Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan.

Morgan currently has roughly 400 inmates in his jail, 38 are COVID-19 positive.

"We have asymptomatic carriers, they don't know they are sick and they are infecting others ," said Morgan.

They are working hard to curb the spread.

"We do rapid tests to every inmate that comes in to be booked, they are given that test and then put in isolation," he said. "Then three days later they are given a PCR test, we understand rapid can give false negatives."

In the Norfolk City Jail, all visitation been suspended and programs and they have four positive cases out of nearly 800 inmates, the gym is closed and hot meals suspended.

In Virginia Beach, 29 inmates are positive out of a population of roughly 1,000 inmates.

In Hampton, 144 inmates reside in the jail, 13 are positive.

Nearly, all the jails in the area monitor the inmates placing them in isolation or quarantine zones and they are monitored by nursing staff, extensive cleaning is done,

Sheriff Morgan says safety is key for the inmates and the deputies who look after them, and no one will be turned away.

"I can't put a sign up that says no room at the jail, no vacancy COVID positive or not, but I have to take them in," said Morgan.

To view COVID-19 protocols for Norfolk click here.

For Virginia Beach click here.