How to view your Spotify Wrapped and top music of 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — Spotify Wrapped 2023 released its top music trends, artists, songs, and more on Wednesday, giving listeners an inside-look at who we really are as music fans.

It's a campaign that is updated annually and allows Spotify users to review their listening habits for the year.

How to access 2023 Wrapped on Spotify

To access your 2023 Wrapped, you must have an account with Spotify.

First, make sure you are logged in to your own account on the Spotify app. If you log in and don't immediately see a playlist titled 'Your 2023 Wrapped,' you may need to update the app to the latest version before proceeding.

Once you've logged in and ensured your app is up-to-date, click on the 'Home' tab at the bottom of the screen.

Once on the homes creen, you will see several tabs at the top of the screen titled 'All,' 'Music,' 'Podcasts,' 'Audiobooks,' etc.

Scroll all the way to the left at the top of the screen, until you come across a tab that says 'Wrapped.'

Click on the 'Wrapped,' tab to view your 2023 Wrapped playlists.

Top music trends of 2023

Taylor Swift has been crowned as this year's top artist worldwide, with more than 26.1 billion global streams since Jan. 1, followed by Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, according to Spotify.

Nationwide, Taylor Swift again topped the charts for most-streamed artists in the U.S., followed by Drake and Morgan Wallen.

Miley Cyrus's record-breaking song "Flowers," took the lead in this year's Top 10 Songs Globally, followed by "Kill Bill," by SZA and "As It Was," by Harry Styles.

"Last Night" by Morgan Wallen was listed as the most-streamed song in the United States.

The most-streamed album of the year for the second year in a row was Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny. Midnights by Taylor Swift and SOS by SZA placed second and third for Top 10 Albums Globally.

But the U.S., One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen led the way for most-streamed albums.

The Joe Rogan Experience took the lead for Top Podcasts Globally and within the U.S., followed by Call Her Daddy, according to Spotify.

To see the full list of top music trends in 2023, visit Spotify's website.