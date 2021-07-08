Hundreds of campsites evacuated at local state parks ahead of Elsa

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - First Landing State Park closed to visitors on Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

News 3 went to the park Thursday morning and saw campers heading out. Two campers added that they plan to return to the park tomorrow to finish their vacation.

A media representative with Virginia State Parks said in anticipation of high winds and potential flash flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Elsa, Virginia State Parks closed parks located within the Tropical Storm warning area.

Effective 8 a.m., Thursday the following parks are closed:



False Cape, Virginia Beach

First Landing, Virginia Beach

Kiptopeke, Northampton County

Belle Isle, Lancaster County

Machicomoco, Gloucester County

Westmoreland, Westmoreland County

The representative said about First Landing 200 camp sites were affected as these people were camping overnight and were faced with leaving.

Kiptopeke State Park had about 100 sites affected and there were only a handful of campers at False Cape.

One worker in office at First Landing was heard telling a camper “evacuation is required," on Thursday.

Campers needed to be out by Noon Thursday and can return Friday to First Landing as of now. They are closed to new visitors for rest of day.

Decisions to reopen will be made on a park-by-park basis after damage assessments have been completed and only when it is safe to return to operational status.

Overnight guests with reservations affected by the closures will be refunded in part or in full, respectively, should they choose to return to their scheduled reservation once operations resume, or should they depart early altogether. Affected reservations are also eligible for transfer to future stays based on availability.

Reservation specialists are available by calling 800-933-PARK (7275), but be aware that increased call volume during this time will result in longer wait times.

